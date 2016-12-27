Winslow Elementary School to Begin Food Waste Recycling Program

Winslow Elementary School will be taking part in a food waste recycling pilot program.

It will send recycled food waste to the Agri-Cycle Energy processing plant in Exeter.

There it would be turned into methane gas, which could be used to make electricity.

Winslow is trying to increase the amount of recyclable material that gets diverted from trash.

We’re told that in 2018, their contract with the Municipal Review Committee expires, which would send Winslow’s trash to a landfill in Norridgewock.

“We are looking at reducing the organic matter in our waste stream to reduce our disposal costs when we go to the landfill. We will be going to the landfill in 2018 so the less material we have to dispose of, the less it costs us,” said Paul Fongemie, Director of Winslow Public Works.

The pilot program is expected to begin on January 3rd. If it’s successful, the town may expand access to it.