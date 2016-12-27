What to do During Winter Break

The holiday season isn’t over just yet, which means students are still enjoying their winter break.

If you’re looking to get your kids out of the house, Bangor Parks and Rec says its parks will be open, and the trails at Bangor Municipal Golf Course will be plowed for visitors to go walking, snowshoeing, or cross country skiing.

The Maine Discovery Museum is also offering daily programs for children to enjoy, including an entire day dedicated to animals, which include live shows featuring different creatures.