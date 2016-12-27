WATCH LIVE

What to do During Winter Break

Dec 27, 201610:13 PM EST
Local News

The holiday season isn’t over just yet, which means students are still enjoying their winter break.

If you’re looking to get your kids out of the house, Bangor Parks and Rec says its parks will be open, and the trails at Bangor Municipal Golf Course will be plowed for visitors to go walking, snowshoeing, or cross country skiing.

The Maine Discovery Museum is also offering daily programs for children to enjoy, including an entire day dedicated to animals, which include live shows featuring different creatures.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2016 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us