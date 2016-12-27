UPDATED: Bangor Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Attic Fire

Firefighters were called to an attic fire inside an apartment building on Parkview Avenue just after 7 on Tuesday morning.

According to neighbors on scene, a bathroom exhaust fan inside one of the apartments began smoking last night.

Officials say parts of the ceiling around the fan caught fire, causing the fire to extend to the attic.

Everyone in the building managed to escape safely.

“The police department arrived first. They said there was smoke coming off the roof, there was no fire off the roof but there was smoke coming off the roof. The police department knocked on doors to get everybody out of the building,” said Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Cyr.

Officials ask that no matter how small the fire, always err on the side of caution and call the fire department.