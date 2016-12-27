Tough Stretch For Bangor Airport Crews

It’s been a tough stretch for the operations crew at Bangor International Airport.

They tell us Monday night’s storm was just the latest in a 3 week stretch that has had them working around the clock to keep their more then 2 miles of runway clear.

Snowstorms aren’t the hard part, it’s days like Tuesday when the sun pops out and water is created on the runway that makes things even more difficult when the temperatures drop again.

“The last three weeks have been tremendously hard” said BIA Superintendent of Operations Robbie Beaton. “It’s nice now, but then it freezes at night. Then we have ice on surfaces of the runway that we are having to put chemicals on the runway and have to try and scrape off, so it’s actually been a lot worse for us at night.”

He says during a storm they typically have around a dozen crew members working the various machines on 12 hour shifts.

Relief, well that doesn’t arrive until spring.