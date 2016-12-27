Shoes in Dexter Make a Comeback

Things are looking up for the forgotten shoe town of Dexter.

“I felt like this town was asleep,” said Kevin Cain, the President of Maine Sole.

A place that was once known for shoes is working on earning that label back.

“This town deserves a shoe factory. And they deserve to be able to go back to the work that they know. They are all craftsman. I mean every single one of them,” said Cain.

A room full of retired shoemakers picking up where they left off 15 years ago when Dexter Shoe shut down.

“Retirement is wonderful, but days can be empty unless you do something,” said shoemaker Paul Black.

A shoe executive is breathing new life now into Dexter – right out of the Millworks building.

Maine Sole produces high-end penny loafers for some of the country’s leading shoe companies.

“People want to buy shoes made in the USA. It’s tried and true. They used to buy them as a kid. All that production went overseas and that stuff isn’t so great. We make great products here,” said Cain.

A training program for younger people starts in January.

He has just eight employees right now – hoping to hire a couple dozen more as they expand.

But before that happens, Cain says he’ll have to find more investors first.

“Because it’s Maine, we have a lot of integrity. We have a ton of integrity. This is a small business. This isn’t like a paper mill,” said Cain.

“It won’t affect me, but it might affect the young people that are living in town. It would be nice for them to have a place to go to work like I did for all those years. And not have to move away or not have to drive all the way to Bangor or all the way to Waterville or wherever it might be that they’re going,” said Black.

“Every week something good happens, so we have high hopes that we can pull this off,” said Dick Hill, the former Dexter Shoe President.

You can visit Maine Sole online at mainesole.com.