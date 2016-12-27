Remember Your Pets in the Cold Temperatures

With the recent cold temperatures and icy conditions, this is a good time to remind folks about pet safety.

It is a good idea to keep pets indoors whenever possible.

When they do go outside, some pets will need a small coat or even boots.

Salts and other ice melts may contain chemicals that can burn the paw pads of pets or become toxic if ingested. Make sure you buy products that are considered pet safe.

Bobbie Fowler from the Old Town Animal Orphanage says the consequences of inclement weather for animals can be serious, so if you see a stray cat or dog outside, you should contact your local Animal Control.