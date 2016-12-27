Partly Sunny & Mild this Afternoon

Temps will slowly cool this afternoon as a colder airmass begins to move into our region on a west to northwest breeze. Above average temps will lead to a good amount of snow and ice melt, make sure to treat surfaces today before temps cool back tonight. Lows tonight will drop back below the freezing mark into the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will relax a bit still out of the west between 7-10mph.

Wednesday we will keep sunshine around but temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. A developing Nor’easter will bring snow, rain and wind to our region later Thursday into early Friday. The exact track of the developing storm will determine which areas see a wintry mix and which remain all snow. Areas that stay all snow will likely see significant accumulations along with a very gusty wind. Temps Thursday will run in the 20s to mid 30s, with somewhat colder temps returning to Maine for Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15mph with higher gusts.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds will stay out of the west between 7-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Developing snow/mix and increasing wind likely with highs in the 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: Blustery, with early snow and mix tapering off and high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with possible light snow at night and highs in the 20s.