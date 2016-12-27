Northport Man Charged with Assaulting Infant Son

Police were called after a baby was brought in to the emergency room at Waldo County General Hospital two days before Christmas.

As a result of that call, Neil Lagasse, 19, of Northport was arrested.

Deputies say an 11-month-old baby was being seen by doctors for serious injuries including broken bones.

The infant was later taken by lifeflight to Portland for further treatment.

Authorities say Lagasse is the baby’s father, and that he brought the child to the hospital.

Lagasse is accused of assaulting the child several times over several days.

He is charged with aggravated assault and being held without bail.