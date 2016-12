Milo Marine to Be Escorted Home For Burial

A local Marine who recently died in a car crash in Virginia is being escorted home tonight.

20-year-old Devon Strout was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Strout was a graduate of Penquis Valley High School.

His body will be escorted home to Milo later tonight by military and police.

The parade of vehicles will stage in Sebec.

To follow updates, see “Bringing Devon Home” on facebook.