Maine’s Small Game Hunting Seasons Coming To A Close

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Several seasons for the hunting of small game animals in Maine are coming to a close for the year.

The seasons for raccoons, skunks and opossums all end on Dec. 31.

There is also a season for the hunting of gray squirrels that ends on that day. Hunters who pursue gray squirrels via falconry are allowed to do so until Feb. 28.

Other seasons for small game animals continue into the new year. It’s legal to hunt snowshoe hares in most of the state until March 31. Bobcat season runs until Feb. 14 and fox season ends on Feb. 28.