Maine Lawmaker Leads Call for Increased Commitment to Researching Hops UPDATED

Dec 27, 20165:49 AM EST
Associated Press, News

More than 100 lawmakers including representative Chellie Pingree are calling for the u.s. department of agriculture to increase its commitment to researching hops.

 

Pingree is helping to lead the effort. The group cites the importance of USDA research in developing varieties of hops that are now widely used in the beer industry.

 

The lawmakers also say brewers would benefit from new varieties of hops that are pest-resistant and climate-tolerant.

© 2016 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
