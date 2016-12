Local Business Owner Recycling Shells from Shooting Range

The owner of Maine Military Supply is recycling brass from shells left at the shooting range.

After the bullet casings are collected, Frank Spizuoco runs them through a sorting machine.

Instead of selling them as scrap, he can remake the brass into novelty items for his store or sell them back to bullet buyers.

The process happens out of Spizuoco’s building Millworks in Dexter.

He’s hoping to hire locals for the job in the next few months.