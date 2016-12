Lewiston Man Killed in Head-on Collision in Sabattus

A Lewiston man was killed in a head on crash in Sabattus Monday afternoon.

Police say Zachary Gibbens, 46, was driving a box truck that collided head-on with a van.

The van driver was taken to a Lewiston hospital, and a small child that was a passenger was taken to a Portland hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.