Legislator Pushing for Committee to Deal With Opioid Epidemic

One legislative leader is pushing for the creation of a new committee to deal specifically with bills that take aim at Maine’s opioid epidemic.

Assistant House Minority Leader Ellie Espling says having a separate legislative committee will help streamline the process for these bills.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the opioid epidemic kills about one Mainer every day.

Recovery advocates say they’re optimistic about this new idea.

Espling says she doesn’t want the flurry of new bills to get hung up in the legislative process.

Bill titles are due by the end of this week.

House Speaker Sara Gideon tells us she’s open to the idea of talking about forming a new committee.