Got Snow? Yep, And A Weekly Report Will Provide Details

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Office of Tourism, Ski Maine Association and Maine Snowmobile Association are collaborating to provide weekly reports on snow conditions across the state.

The reports on visitmaine.com will be posted each Wednesday starting in January.

Phil Savignano, senior tourism officer, says it’s important for people to know that there’s always snow somewhere in Maine, even when it isn’t in one’s own backyard.

Ski resorts already provide snow reports to the media, but these reports will be broader in scope. The state likens the reports to the fall foliage reports.