Gas Prices Climb In Maine, Around The Country

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The average retail price of gas has risen 3.2 cents in Maine over the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,228 gas outlets in the state says the average price is $2.34 on Tuesday.

The national average has also gone up. It is now $2.28, having risen 2.7 cents in the last week.

Maine’s average gas price was 26 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago and 13.3 cents higher than a month ago. The national average increased 28.4 cents over the past year and 16.5 cents over the past month.

Gregg Laskoski, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says it’s unlikely there will be much price escalation this week because of low trading volume around the winter holidays.