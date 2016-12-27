Freezing Rain/Rain To Start This Morning But Sunshine & 40s This Afternoon

Starting off with periods of freezing rain and rain this morning, icy roadways are a big concern so take it slow as you hit the roads early this morning. Temps will continue to warm during the morning hours with a few showers lingering. By early afternoon highs will be into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the west between 11-15mph with gust upwards of 26mph. Above average temps will lead to a good amount of snow and ice melt, make sure to treat surfaces today before temps cool back tonight. Lows tonight will drop back below the freezing mark into the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will relax a bit still out of the west between 7-10mph.

Wednesday we will keep sunshine around but temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Accumulating snow moves back into the forecast by Thursday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Temps stay in the upper 20s to upper 30s for Friday with sunshine moving back in. The last day of 2016 looks to be sunny once again with highs into the 20s.

Tuesday: Showers/ freezing rain early, becoming partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west between 11-15mph with gust upwards of 26mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Winds will stay out of the west between 7-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Snow/mix likely with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s.