Fair Wednesday, with Snow, Mix and Wind Developing Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm that brought the icy mix and then mild temps and rain to our region last night and earlier today continues to move east towards Newfoundland. A secondary cold front associated with the storm will move southeast across Maine tonight and behind it temps will begin to cool to more typical readings for December. Weak high pressure slipping east across the Northeast Wednesday will bring a partly sunny day to our region tomorrow, with temps cooler than today, but still running a few degrees above normal.

The combination of upper level energy currently moving across the Northwestern U.S. and a surface storm sliding east across Ontario tomorrow will cause a new storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Thursday. The new storm will rapidly intensify later Thursday afternoon and night as it moves northeast along or just east of the New England Coastline. The storm will bring heavy precipitation to Maine later Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning, with the wind increasing to over 30 mph as well. The exact track of the surface storm Thursday into early Friday will determine what parts of Maine see a wintry mix of precipitation and what regions remains all snow. At this time it looks like coastal Maine will see a combination of snow and rain, while inlands parts of the state will receive mostly snow. Areas that stay mostly if not all snow will likely receive over 8” with somewhat lesser amounts as you get closer to the shoreline. The snow and mixed precipitation will taper off Friday morning as the storm lifts off to our north, but the strong and gusty wind will remain right into Friday night.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring fair and chilly conditions to Maine during the daylight hours of Saturday. A fast moving clipper may bring a period of light snow to our region as we ring in 2017 Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with the rest of New Years Day being fair and chilly.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a west to northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and low temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Snow and mixed precipitation developing and becoming blustery towards evening, with high temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: Blustery, with morning snow and mix tapering off and high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with light snow developing at night and high temps in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Sunday: Any early light snow ending then partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist