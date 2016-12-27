WATCH LIVE

Bangor Hiker Falls 30 Feet in Acadia National Park

Taylor Kinzler
Dec 27, 20163:56 PM EST
A Bangor man suffered a 30 foot fall in Acadia National Park Christmas morning.

According to park officials, 27-year-old Tyler Wood was hiking the Precipice Trail on Champlain Mountain with a friend when he slipped on some ice.

Rescue crews had to call in the Maine Army National Guard to rescue him from the mountain.

We’re told Wood was taken by helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

No word on his condition.

The National Park Service strongly advises visitors to avoid dangerous conditions and be prepared for severe weather while enjoying Acadia National Park in the winter.

