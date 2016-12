Bangor Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Attic Fire

Fire fighters were called to an attic fire inside an apartment building on Parkview Avenue Tuesday morning.

According to neighbors on scene, a fan inside one of the apartments began smoking last night. The tenants thought they had everything under control but then early Tuesday morning, the fan caught fire.

Fire fighters were called in around 7:15 a.m.

Everyone made it out of the two units.

This story will be updated.