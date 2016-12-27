Bangor Christmas Tree Disposal

Christmas has come and gone, so there’s probably not much need for that tree that’s currently residing in your living room.

If you are a resident of the city of Bangor then Public Works is willing to take it off yours hands.

Starting on January 3rd and running for the following 2 weeks you can either leave the tree curbside and it will be picked up, or you can drop it off at the Public Works office on Maine Avenue.

“We just ask you not have anything metal on the tree that’s not very good for the chippers” said Dana Wardwell, Bangor Public Works Director. “If you have a wreath you can put that in with your regular rubbish because that has metal on it and any metal objects should go in your regular rubbish.”

As part of Public Works’ efforts to go green many of the trees will be chipped and used as mulch and for erosion control across the city.