Top News Stories in Maine for 2016

As we look forward to what the future holds in 2017, we are also looking back at what made this year’s headlines.

The Associated Press surveyed news organizations around the state to come up with its annual top 10 list.

Joy Hollowell breaks it down.

=====

Number 10 on this year’s Associated Press list is how warming waters are bringing new challenges to lobstermen. Researchers at the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center say the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than any other body of water in the world. That’s causing lobster to prefer the colder waters Down East.

Coming in at number nine- Bath Iron Works losing out on a Coast Guard cutter construction contract worth up to $20 billion. BIW hasn’t built a Coast Guard ship since the 1930s, but officials warned its future hinged on landing the contract.

Number eight on the list is the verdict handed down to the Portland landlord charged after six tenants were killed in the deadliest fire in Maine in 40 years. Gregory Nisbet was acquitted of manslaughter charges, but sentenced to three months in jail for a code violation because the building didn’t have adequate means of escape from the third floor. His attorney has appealed.

The criminal conclusion to a deadly hay ride crash two years ago that killed 17-year old Cassidy Charette of Oakland and injured 22 others is number seven on the list. The corporation that owns Harvest Hills Farms in Mechanic Falls accepted a plea deal in November. In exchange for prosecutors dropping the manslaughter charge, the farm pleaded guilty to driving to endanger. There is still a civil suit pending against the farm, its owners and several employees.

The most costly congressional race in Maine history makes the list at number six. Republican Representative Bruce Poliquin taking on Democrat Emily Cain again, after the two first ran against each other for Maine’s Second Congressional District seat back in 2014. According to finance records, $12 million plus was raised by the two candidates as well as outside grounds supporting them. Poliquin won the race with 55% of the vote.

Government is the theme of number five as well- in particular, the effort to impeach Governor LePage. A representative from Portland introduced the order to form a committee to investigate the governor. He cited 8 allegations he claimed demonstrated the governor’s abuse of power, including threats to withhold funds from a school after it offered a job to Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves. In January, house members voted to indefinitely postpone the order.

We’re back om the campaign trail for number four. For the first time in Maine’s history, the electoral votes were split. Maine’s Second Congressional District choosing President-Elect Donald Trump while the 1st Congressional District went with Democrat Hillary Clinton.

President Obama’s designation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument comes in at number three on AP’s list. Roxanne Quimby donated the more than 87,000 acres of Northern Maine woods. Critics including Donald Trump have criticized the move, arguing the federal government is taking away tax money from the state.

Our state’s continuing drug crisis comes in second on the list. It’s now estimated that every day in Maine, someone dies from a drug overdose. Attorney General Janet Mills says nearly two thirds of the deaths are due to illicity manufactured opiod drugs, including heroin, either alone or in combinations with other drugs. Many believe a multi-prong strategy that emphasizes education treatment and law enforcement efforts is the key to recovery.

And, politics peak at number one on our countdown of the top news stories in Maine in 2016. November’s referendum questions were the talk of the town as well as the nation. Voters narrowly approved the legalization of marijuana, a minimum wage increase, ranked choice voting, and a 3% tax on incomes more than $200,000 a year to help pay for education. They turned down expanding background checks for gun sales and transfers. Two recounts were requested and then later dropped.

++++++

The Presidential election was the Associated Press’s top news story nationally.

Number two was the UK vote to leave the European Union.