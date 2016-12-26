Three Women Found Safe After Becoming Stranded in Northern Maine While Snowmobiling

Three women have been found after an overnight search in northern Maine.

Dorothy Gould of Glenburn and Valerie Morrow of Garland were snowmobiling with a friend when they became stuck near Penobscot Pond.

Gould left her two friends on snowmobile to find help but got lost and ran out of gas.

None of them had emergency supplies.

Gould made her way to a cabin where other snowmobilers stopped to help.

The other women were found by wardens this morning.

Wardens say this incident could have had a much worse outcome.

They remind snowmobilers to pack emergency supplies.