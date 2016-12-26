Shoppers Snag Day-After-Christmas Deals

Christmas is officially over, Santa has vacated his seat, but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of customers from coming to the Bangor Mall to try and get some great and it a year deals.

“Doing a return, maybe to picking up a couple of small purchases, you know, see what kind of deals you can find the day after Christmas.”

The days following the end of Christmas may not draw the same crowd as the weeks before, but representatives of the mall say that there is always a steady stream of customers looking to fit in some shopping before the end of their winter break.

“Our retailers had given the customers some great discounts prior to the holidays. Well they’re extending those discounts and now there are even deeper. Instead of 40 and 50% off they’re going as high as 75% off in some of our retailers.”

And while some people may be coming to return merchandise…

“Just doing an exchange of a pair of boots, you know, get a different style, let my daughter pick out her own pair.”

The general manager of the Bangor mall says that isn’t always the case.

A lot of people think it’s just returns. No, it’s not actually returns that drives the business, it is the sales, it’s using your gift cards, it’s buying gift cards, it’s really a very busy time for us the few days after Christmas.

So if you didn’t get everything you wanted on your Christmas list this year, it’s not too late to shop cheap while spending time with family and friends.

“It’s social, it’s great shopping, and it’s a good time to come out to Bangor Mall.”