National Candy Cane Day

It’s National Candy Cane Day.

We’ll take you behind the wrapping to learn more about the popular holiday treat.

Sugar, peppermint and that distinctive red swirl.

“I think we’re going to get a Candy Cane today.”

Nothing says Christmas like a Candy Cane.

“How many days do you think it would take you to eat that one? 1,800. 1,800 days?”

“While the origin of the candy cane is unclear some people say they were first seen back in the 1600s in Germany and since then they’ve become a popular treat worldwide during the holiday season.”

Legend has it, the Candy Cane was invented by a German choir-master to keep children quiet during church services.

The white sugar candies were bent to resemble a shepherd’s crook…

Some love the candy’s rich history.

“I’ve heard of the history of the candy cane where it just started out white and then they added a red flavor like the stripes of the flag.”

While others just have a wicked sweet tooth.

“I love all the flavors.”

Though Christmas comes but once a year, you can always find candy canes, especially at shops like Specialty Sweets in Bangor.

“We sell a lot of candy canes. They are made in Southern Maine, hand molded.”

“We have the traditional peppermint, and we have chocolate candy canes, we have eggnog and many many more.”

“My favorite is peppermint I’m not sure why I don’t like the other flavors I just don’t.”

And who can blame her.

If candy canes aren’t your thing, tomorrow is National Fruitcake Day, followed by National Chocolate Day on the 28th and 29th.