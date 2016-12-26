Messy Monday Night But Mild & Sunny Tomorrow

A messy Monday night setting up across the state of Maine, an area of low pressure is first bringing in a period of snow with accumulation between 3-5 inches across northern Maine. Around Bangor we will see a bit of everything with snow accumulation coating to 2 inches. Icing will be a concern on the road ways this evening. Temps will drop back into the teens and 20s before a warm front lifts northward, and with it our temps are going to rise during the overnight hours. Therefore snow will change over to a period of freezing rain, then over to rain by Tuesday Morning. Winds will be out of the south between 10-14mph. Make sure to take it slow as you hit the roads tonight or tomorrow.

Tuesday a few early morning snow/rain showers are possible but by the afternoon sunshine will be back and temps will warm well above average into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Wednesday we will keep sunshine around but temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Accumulating snow moves back into the forecast by Thursday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Temps stay in the upper 20s to upper 30s for Friday with sunshine moving back in. The last day of 2016 looks to be sunny once again with highs into the 20s to low 30s.

Monday Night: Periods of rain, freezing rain and snow. Cloudy with overnight lows into the teens and upper 20s, before temps start to warm. Winds will be out of the southeast between 9-13mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Snow likely with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s.