Maine Warden Service Offers Ice Safety Tips

While some lakes and ponds are icing over, not all of them are safe to be on.

The Maine Department of Fisheries and Wildlife took to its Facebook page today urging folks to use caution before heading out on the ice.

“We want to make sure that people check the ice thickness before they head out. Ice fisherman, skaters, snowmobiles, anybody that is involved with any ice activity, it’s absolutely critical that you check the ice thickness before you head out there so we can avoid any incidents this year,” said Corporal John MacDonald.

Wardens offer these tips as well:

Never guess the thickness of the ice which must be at least two inches thick.

Always wear life jackets under your winter gear…and most importantly you should never go in after someone who may have fallen through.

A full list of tips can be found here:www.maine.gov/ifw/warden_service/safety