Maine Entrepreneurs Getting Grants For Tech Projects

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine Technology Institute is giving seven grants worth more than $33,000 to entrepreneurs around the state to develop new products and ideas in sectors such as biotechnology and composite materials.

MTI president Brian Whitney says the grants are “small, yet foundational investments.” He says they are designed to help companies acquire information about the economic potential of new products and ideas.

The awards are going to firms in Augusta, Saco, Brunswick, Old Orchard Beach, Portland and Richmond.

A $5,000 award is going to MechArtisan of Portland, which plans to create a new surgical device to assist in positioning of patients for heart surgery. SteriZign Precision Technologies, which designs and manufactures customized sterilization containers for reusable medical devices, will receive $5,000.