I Love My Pet: Monday, December 26, 2016

On Monday’s I Love My Pet, we met Peanut.

Peanut belongs to Mark and Jessica.

He is just like on of their kids.

Peanut is very loving and fun to be around.

Bella is looking for a forever home, she’s at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society…

Bella is a three year old mix breed.

She has had a long journey, she came to shelter after being hit by a car and as a result she had a leg amputated.

This does not slow her down though.

Bella would do best in a home where she can adjust to her new situation and enjoy and relaxing new life.

If you are interested in adopting Bella contact the Kennebec Valley Humane Society at 626-3491 or go to pethavenlane.org.

Victoria is also looking for a forever home, she’s at the Humane Society Waterville Area.

Victoria is four years old.

She is very quite and laid back.

Victoria has gotten over her shyness and being scared while at the shelter.

She still does need for people to talk softly and move slowly around her though.

If you are interested in adopting Victoria contact The Humane Society Waterville Area at 873-2430 or go to hswa.org

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.