Healthy Acadia: Recovery Coach Training

Healthy Acadia is excited to offer a Connecticut Community for Addiction (CCAR) Recovery Coach Training on January 14th, 15th, and 16th, 2017.

The 30 hour CCAR Recovery Coach Training program will be offered as a three-day course at the University of Maine Co-operative Extension office in Ellsworth.

Classes will meet from 8 am to 5 pm each day. Participants will be expected to complete an additional hour of independent study daily in order to complete the training program.

Recovery coaches are individuals who may be in recovery, a friend or family member of someone in recovery, or a recovery ally. This training will provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to guide and mentor others through their own recovery process.

Participants will learn to:

Describe the roles and functions of a recovery coach

List the components, core values & guiding principles of recovery

Build skills to embrace relationships

Explore many dimensions of recovery & recovery coaching

Discover attitudes about self-disclosure & sharing your story

Understand the stages of recovery

Explore ethical and boundary issues

Experience recovery wellness planning