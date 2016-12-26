Global Scallop Summit To Come To Portland Next Year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest city will host an international forum about scallops next year.

The event is called the International Pectinid Workshop and it is taking place in Portland from April 19 to 25. The event attracts scientists, students and seafood industry representatives from all over the world and has taken place biennially since 1976.

The organizers of the conference say its main goal is to bring stakeholders in scallops together to network and share research and practices. The event’s committee includes representatives from countries including Norway, England, Ireland, Chile and Australia.

The event is scheduled to be hosted by the Holiday Inn By The Bay hotel near downtown Portland.