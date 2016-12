Elderly Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Brewer

A woman has died from injuries suffered when hit by a car Friday in Brewer.

Brewer police say Louise Park, 91, was hit while crossing the road.

It happened around 5:30 in the afternoon on Eastern Ave. between Parkway North and Allison Park.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened.  Police tell us visibility may have been a factor.