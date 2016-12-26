Effort to Allow New Slot Machines for Casino in York County

York, Maine (AP) — An effort to have Maine voters allow new slot machines for a casino in York County has told the state it has enough signatures.

The Maine Secretary of State’s office says it has received petitions from a group that led a costly effort that failed last spring.

The office has 30 days from when the petition was submitted to certify signatures.

The Maine Senate this year rejected a bill to create a casino in Cumberland or York counties.

A separate effort to put a casino on the ballot failed because supporters didn’t get enough signatures to put the proposal on the ballot.

The secretary of state’s office said the effort fell short because tens of thousands of signatures were invalid.