Daughter Diagnosed with Cancer Inspires #IgotSanta Fundraiser

Jessica Madsen of Raymond started the “I got Santa” Fundraiser as a way to give back to kids with cancer after her daughter Addy was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Looking at Addy Madsen, you would never know this spunky little 5 year old battled cancer, but it’s a battle her parents will never forget.

“She had a scar on her face that wasn’t healing right, and then she would get these low grade fevers.” Said Mom, Jessica Madsen.

That was back in 2015. At the time, Addy’s mom JEssica said they didn’t think there was anything seriously wrong with their youngest daughter. However, that quickly changed.

“I think finally in May when she couldn’t walk up the driveway, she couldn’t get up the stairs, we were like something is really wrong.”

Doctors confirmed their fears.

“When she presented she had been having several month history of frequent infections and just not feeling well, ultimately we determined that she had a condition known as MDS, Milodyplasia.”

Doctor Jessica Pollard, Addy’s doctor at the “Maine Children’s Cancer Program”, says that type of cancer is rare for kids.

“When you find out your child is sick, it’s not easy. But we knew if we were going to get this and beat this we were going to have to change our attitudes and figure out a better way to do this because there is hope at the end of the day.”

And spreading that message of hope is what Jessica and her family decided to do with “#IgotSanta” . A holiday themed fundraiser for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, featuring this life-sized, singing and dancing Santa.

“We sort of drop off Santa with a family and they pass it around to their friends.”

“It’s deffinitely a neat thing and it’s something that has reconnected us with a lot of people in different ways to people in our community.”

As for Addy? After three rounds of chemo and a stem-cell transplant, this little fighter is bouncing back.

“I’m glad that I’m feeling better. I’m glad I’m good, I’m glad I’m with my family.”