Area Homeless Shelter Looking for Donations

As temperatures drop, local homeless shelters can sure use your help.

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is asking for donations.

The shelter serves men and women of all ages.

They’re looking for winter jackets, thermal underwear, phone cards and volunteers.

“Some of the guests out there are just out there to get warm because it’s very cold today. And some others are here to meet with some case managers or work on getting housing or services set up. We have a soup kitchen that starts at noon, so some folks are here to get ahead in line so they can get lunch today, also.”

If you’re interested in making a donation, call 947-0092.