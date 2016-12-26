A Local Agency Receives A Big Christmas Donation

Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Furry Friends Food Bank got a Christmas surprise.

Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor donated an $2,000 to help it achieve its goal of $7,500.

The community came through for the food bank, with more than 200 donations.

The agency got involved with the Furry Friends Food Bank to help seniors keep their pets.

The bank provides food and financial help to more than 700 seniors in the area.

For more information on Eastern Area Agency on Aging you can visit their website: www.eaaa.org