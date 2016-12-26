A Dry & Sunny Start but A Messy End To Monday

While Monday will start out dry, our next messy weather maker will be knocking on our door for Monday afternoon & evening, with it we will see a chance for rain, freezing rain and snow. Temps will warm into the 20s to mid 30s for Monday, with winds out of the southeast around 5mph but increasing during the afternoon and into the evening. By lunch time, snow, rain and freezing rain will start to work in; areas of southern Maine will stay mainly rain with a period of freezing rain. Northern Maine will stay see a possible period of freezing rain but staying mostly snow with accumulation amount between 3 to 5 inches. Around Bangor we will see a bit of everything with snow accumulation coating to 2 inches. Icing will be a concern on the road ways this evening.

Tonight temps will cool back into the teens and upper 20s before the warm front lifts northward and with it our temps will start to rise. This will cause any freezing rain to change over to some rain. Winds will pick up during the overnight hours out of the southeast between 9-13mph. Behind this system temps will warm overnight into Tuesday; a few early morning snow/rain showers are possible Tuesday looks to be a nice day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Wednesday we will keep sunshine around but temps will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Snow moves back into the forecast by Thursday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Temps stay in the upper 20s to upper 30s for Friday with sunshine moving back in.

Monday: Increasing clouds with periods of freezing rain, rain, and snow highs in the 20s to low 30s. Winds will stay gusty out of the southeast around 5mph and increasing.

Monday Night: Periods of rain, freezing rain and snow. Cloudy with overnight lows into the teens and upper 20s, before temps start to warm. Winds will be out of the southeast between 9-13mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Snow likely with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

WABI TV 5 & CW

Meteorologist

Arielle Whooley