Two People Arrested for Stealing Hundreds of Pieces of Mail

Two people have been arrested for stealing mail in several communities.

According to the Belfast Police Department, a car was spotted at multiple homes early Sunday morning looking through mailboxes.

An officer found a vehicle matching the description with hundreds of letters and packages inside.

19-year-old Randy Elwell of Swanville was arrested and a second juvenile was summonsed.

Police say the list of victims is enormous and spans across the Belfast, Swanville, Searsport, and Union communities.