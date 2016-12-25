Two People Arrested for Stealing Hundreds of Pieces of Mail

Two people have been arrested for stealing mail in several communities.
According to the Belfast Police Department, a car was spotted at multiple homes early Sunday morning looking through mailboxes.
An officer found a vehicle matching the description with hundreds of letters and packages inside.
19-year-old Randy Elwell of Swanville was arrested and a second juvenile was summonsed.
Police say the list of victims is enormous and spans across the Belfast, Swanville, Searsport, and Union communities.