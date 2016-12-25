Sunny Christmas Day Before Messy Weather Back Monday

Christmas Day will be much cooler with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s but sunshine will be back. Monday will bring another chance for some snow shower possibly with highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Snow will linger into Tuesday before a mix of sun & clouds moves in with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Sunshine stick around for Wednesday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs cooler in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers possible with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

WABI TV 5 & CW

Meteorologist

Arielle Whooley