High Winds Knock Out Power to Thousands



More than forty-six hundred people were without power Sunday.

Emera says the outages were caused by trees coming down due to high wind conditions.

Customers in Aroostook, Hancock, and Penobscot counties were left in the dark.

If you need to report an outage, you can call Emera’s┬ácustomer contact center at 973-2000.