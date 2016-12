Fairfield Man Dies After Setting Wife’s House and Cars on Fire

A Fairfield man is dead after setting fire to his estranged wife’s house and two vehicles while she was still inside.

63-year-old Terry Whitney later stabbed himself in front of police and died from his injuries.

Police said the incident happened on Norridgewock Road. The woman called police and was not injured.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Fairfield Police Department in this incident.