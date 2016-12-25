Community Christmas Dinner Tradition Continues in Waterville

“I think this dinner will actually inspire people that there is still hope for people who are in need. They shouldn’t give up, they should keep trying to survive and that people actually still care about them,” says Rita Cross.

After 10 years, the Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner has become a Christmas staple in Waterville.

Hundreds of people attend to enjoy a holiday meal and the company of their community.

“It’s the smiles, it’s how it doesn’t matter who you are, what you’re wearing, what you have, what you don’t have. Everybody is sitting here one beside the other enjoying a means, breaking bread saying ‘Merry Christmas. I’ll see you next year, come again.’ It’s just genuine happiness,” says Stacey Hachey, a volunteer.

The holiday celebration featured plenty of traditional Christmas food, toys from the Salvation Army, sleigh rides, and music. and what would a Christmas dinner be without a visit by jolly old Saint Nick?

“There is a community, there’s family, it’s friends. And if not, you leave as a friend, with a friend,” says Hachey.

Organizer Ziggy Lawrence says that the meal is not just for people who may not be able to afford a dinner. Many people come just to celebrate with the folks around them.

“The whole thing behind the dinner was ‘Don’t spend Christmas alone.’ Obviously there’s a lot of people who are alone. Not necessarily needy, just by circumstance they’re by themselves. On Christmas, a lot of people get depressed because they are alone and remembering Christmas’ past,” says Lawrence.

And with dozens of volunteers and even more people in attendance, this ten-year tradition shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

“The majority of people are really appreciative and you see it in their face. Somebody’s coming and they don’t have anybody and they leave here and they got a big smile on their face,” says Lawrence.