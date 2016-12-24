WATCH LIVE

Stearns Girls off to Strong Start, win big at Home 

Eric Gullickson
Dec 24, 20167:02 PM EST
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS (LATE FRIDAY)

STEARNS 84, KATAHDIN 28

© 2016 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy