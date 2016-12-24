Snow Showers & Mix Precipitation Will Cause Some Slow Travel Today

Saturday or Christmas Eve & the first night of Hanukkah will bring another chance for some accumulating snow. Looks like another chance for a coating up to 1 inch, therefore enough to be a nuisance and slowing down travel a bit. High temps will warm into the low 30s to low 40s, therefore keeping a close eye on coastal Maine for another chance to see some mix precipitation. Winds will be out of the south between 6-11mph.Christmas Day will be much cooler with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s but sunshine will be back. Monday will bring another chance for some snow shower possibly with highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Snow will linger into Tuesday before a mix of sun & clouds moves in with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Sunshine stick around for Wednesday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Snow/mix possible with highs in the 30s to 40s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs cooler in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers possible with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

WABI TV 5 & CW

Meteorologist

Arielle Whooley