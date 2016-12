Road to the Oxford 250 Schedule is Announced

Oxford Plains Speedway and the Pro All Star Series announced their 2017 “Road to the Oxford 250” schedule. The big race is August 27th.

Winners at events at Orange County Speedway, Quebec’s Autodrome Montmagny, New Brunswick’s Speedway 660 and a July 2nd race at Oxford Plains will receive guaranteed starting spots for the 44th annual Oxford 250.