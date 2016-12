Planned Power Outage for Roque Bluffs Customers Next Week

Emera is warning customers in the Roque Bluffs area about a planned power outage later this week.

Crews are scheduled to perform roadside work on Wednesday, December 28th at around 12:30 p.m.

The work is expected to last around two hours.

During this time, customers on Johnson Cove Road, Cow Point Road, and Calf Point Road will be affected.

If you have any questions, you can call Emera’s customer service line at 973-2020.