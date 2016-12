New Brand of Potato Launched Across State

Maine’s newest variety of potato is now available for purchase in some parts of the state.

The new potato is called the Caribou Russet.

The Maine Potato Board says the spud can be purchased at markets around eastern Maine, including in Brewer, Calais and Ellsworth.

The Caribou Russet was launched to consumers at the Maine Harvest Festival in Bangor in November where the supply of the potato was sold out halfway through the first day.