Local Kennel Pet Food Drive Benefits Senior Citizens

The Green Acres Kennel Shop held their annual end of year pet drive in Bangor this weekend.

The drive collects food, toys and other necessities for our four legged friends.

All proceeds benefit the furry food bank, a program of the Eastern Maine Agency on Aging.

When the kennel first started collecting for the food bank nine years ago, the goal was one thousand dollars.

Now, the goal is 75-hundred dollars.

“It’s grown quite a bit but the demand is still great. The fund we raise are just a small part of what the Eastern Maine Agency on Aging needs to implements its programs. We really like that it keeps seniors and their pets together. This all started when the Meals on Wheels folks noticed people sharing their meals with their pets because they didn’t have enough to buy pet food,” says Co-Owner Don Hanson.

The kennel will be collecting donations until the end of business hours on Monday.

You can also donate online.