Hundreds Fight Christmas Eve Crowds For Last Minute Deals at Bangor Mall

“I probably should have started earlier but if you’re going to go out do it now. Later when people get out of work, it’s going to be more hectic so I get it done now and have fun.”

The clock is ticking on the holiday season. and on Christmas Eve, hundred of people are flooding to stores and malls to try and squeeze in a last-minute gift.

“Well, we do some of it on Black Friday, but we are just last-minute people in life I guess,” says Natalie Gilio, a last-minute shopper.

“I wish I definitely would have started earlier. I mean I’m here the day before Christmas. The mall is going to be pretty hectic,” says Kayla Brooks, a shopper.

With so many people trying to finish off their Christmas lists, the shopping can sometimes become a little more challenging.

“Everything’s all gone or they don’t have the size you need, or it’s too big, it’s too small, they don’t have the right color, they don’t have it in stock. It creates a lot of stress but its funner that way,” says Gilio. “Google things to find out what stores they are in to cut down your wandering time. Probably check times places close and go to the ones that close first and then the ones that close last, save for last.”

And while it may seem like a hassle, a lot of customers prefer the late chaos over the prolonged holiday shopping season.

“Why stress out all the time? Just do it last-minute and just stress all at once. It’s a lot easier that way,” says Gilio.

And then there are the people who see christmas eve shopping as just another way to squeeze in some extra family time.

“It’s been actually pretty good and by this I mean the stores haven’t been as crowded as I thought they would be and i went through Macy’s. Everything was perfect and we got we needed. Now we’re going to get some food,” says Matt Benner, a last-minute shopper. “I don’t think it’s been stressful at all.”

If you are doing some last-minute shopping, just remember to plan ahead, and stick to your list!

“You come home with probably 50 things you never intended on buying and ten of what you really want to get,” says Gilio.