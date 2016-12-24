WATCH LIVE

Bradford Man Killed in Massachusetts Car Crash

Dec 24, 20163:35 PM EST
Police said a man from Bradford was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 495 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said a pickup, driven by a 61-year-old Chelmsford man, was traveling south when it collided with a 39-year-old man from Bradford. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but first responders on the scene said the victim, a man, was traveling with his girlfriend and child when a dog somehow got loose. He was apparently trying to corral his dog when he was struck and killed. The pedestrian’s car was found in the breakdown lane nearby.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until authorities notify the family.

All lanes of the highway have reopened, after being closed for several hours while police investigated.

